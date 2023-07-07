Millet-Based Recipe: Satisfy Your Snack Cravings This Monsoon with Ease

Monsoon has arrived in full force. Large parts of the country are covered with dark clouds and receiving continuous spells of rain throughout the day. This inevitably brings joy and much-needed respite from the intolerable scorching heat of summer. While you enjoy the drizzle from your room, the desire to indulge in a hot cup of tea with some spicy snacks can certainly not be overlooked. With the onset of monsoon, comes a major craving to munch on delicacies within the comfort of one’s home. How about trying to make some healthy and tasty snacks to relish guilt-free.

Millet is a low-maintenance, drought-tolerant grain that has fiber and magnesium, promoting digestive health, aiding in the regulation of bowel movements, and keeping your heart healthy. Try this easy, homemade finger millet (ragi) pakoda recipe by nutrition coach Adhya. Here is the recipe to make this healthy evening snack—

What you need: This recipe serves up to three people. You will need 3/4th cup of ragi or finger millet flour, one tbsp rice flour, one onion, one handful of coriander leaves, two sprigs of curry leaves and four-five cloves of garlic with skin, a handful of roasted peanuts, two green chillies, one tsp red chilli powder, ¼ tsp pinch asafoetida, one tsp salt, and one tsp oil.

How to make