Virgin Media O2 warns Britons about overpaying for handsets they already own, which is costing consumers £530 million annually. Despite the previous warning, 93% of the population, according to recent findings, are still unaware of the possibility of being charged extra for their handsets. In some instances, providers don’t offer contracts without bundled handsets in physical stores or online, leading consumers to pay extra for their device. Additionally, Virgin Media O2 is calling for other network providers to encourage the adoption of split contracts, automatically switching customers to an airtime-only plan at the end of their minimum term, and keeping them informed of the full cost of their phones. However, many customers in bundled deals are still at risk of overpaying when their contract ends. Ellis Wint, a British consumer, paid an extra £130 for his phone during the two months he was out of contract despite having paid for the phone itself. Finally, Virgin Media O2 suggests three questions consumers should ask before choosing a phone deal: Can I get a split contract? What happens at the end of my contract? How will I know when I’ve paid off the cost of my phone?





