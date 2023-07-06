Minister Announces South Korea’s Assistance in Reducing Africa’s Reliance on Rice Imports

South Korea is preparing to establish a partnership with eight African nations to enhance rice production and reduce their reliance on imports, according to Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun. This initiative is in response to concerns about food security in Africa. The move is also aligned with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s efforts to redefine South Korea’s foreign policy and position it as a globally influential country.

Under the “K-Ricebelt Project,” South Korea will construct facilities in Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya to cultivate rice seeds that are better suited to local conditions and yield two to three times more than domestic varieties. Chung highlighted that African officials expressed a desperate need for assistance during his visits to the continent, especially when food security became a global issue due to rising rice prices and disruptions in supply chains. These countries were particularly affected as their foreign exchange reserves were strained by the importation of food.

Although rice is a staple in West Africa, local production only meets approximately 60% of demand according to the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). As a result, the region is highly vulnerable to price fluctuations and trade disruptions. The South Korean government plans to allocate over 100 billion won ($77 million) to this food project over the next four years, with the aim of distributing 10,000 metric tons of rice seeds annually starting in 2027. Chung emphasized that President Yoon Suk Yeol is committed to providing assistance because South Korea itself received help during challenging times.

While South Korea is able to produce enough rice to meet over 90% of domestic demand, it still heavily relies on food imports for other commodities. Agriculture ministers from the eight participating African countries are scheduled to visit Seoul on Monday to sign agreements related to the project. The United Nations’ World Food Program has expressed support for this initiative, with the director of WFP Korea Office, Marian Sunhee Yun, stating that the K-Rice project will offer exceptional rice varieties and hope to small farmers in Africa who are facing the adverse effects of climate change.

($1 = 1,302.3500 won)





