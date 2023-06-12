Misleading Claim Shared: Video from Nepal Wedding Misrepresented as Indian Tribe Practicing ‘Sati’ Ritual

A video of a woman dressed as a bride being carried in a palanquin by a group of people while crying has gone viral on social media. However, it has been erroneously claimed that this clip captures a tribal tradition in India where brides are buried alive with their grooms if the latter dies. This claim has been refuted by Alt News, who traced the source of this footage to a wedding in Nepal, following customs and traditions of certain tribes in the Baihang district.

Misinformation spread swiftly after this video was shared by various sources, including an entertainment portal from the Middle East, ‘Screen Mix’ and a Jordan-based news agency called ‘خبرني Khaberni’. Pakistani lawyer Mian Omar also tweeted about it, insisting that rituals such as these went against humanity and should be actively discouraged.

Alt News performed a search on Twitter using Arabic keywords related to the viral video with the help of Google Translate and discovered a tweet by a user named ‘(إياد الحمود) @Eyaaaad’. This individual refuted the misleading claim and asserted that the footage was from a wedding in Nepal, with proofs like screenshots and a TikTok user named @laxu.sapkota.





Further research revealed that the uploader, Laxu Sapkota, had also shared this video on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, with the latter clarifying that it was a clip of a traditional wedding ceremony in Nepal. Alt News also located a similar video on YouTube that showed another Nepali wedding ritual where the bride is carried off in a palanquin.

In conclusion, several social media users have been misled by this viral video and propagated the false claim that it represented a barbaric custom in India. Alt News has debunked this misinformation and traced the origins of the video to a traditional wedding ceremony in Nepal.

