Misleading communal claims go viral as 4 Hindus arrested for vandalizing temple in Bulandshahr

A group of miscreants vandalized almost a dozen idols of Hindu deities in four temples located in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of June 1. The incident took place at Baral village in the district. Videos of the vandalized condition of the idols were shared widely on social media, with some users claiming that this could be an act of the Muslim community, although there was no evidence to support this. The police arrested four Hindu individuals who confessed to the crime, explaining that the idols were being worshipped and they were broken to install new ones. The accused were reportedly drunk at the time of the act. It is noteworthy that communal misinformation should be avoided, as it can incite hatred and taint communal harmony.





Reference