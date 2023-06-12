Misleading Posts about Arc de Triomphe’s Virtual Rainbow during Pride Month

Rainbow Animation Celebrating Pride Month Misinterpreted on Social Media
A video artist living in France posted an animation of an enormous rainbow winding through and coiling around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on June 1 as a celebration of Pride Month and support for the LGBTQ+ community. However, social media users falsely claimed that the rainbow had physically defaced the historic structure. The truth is the rainbow was a computer-generated animation, and the French memorial was neither damaged nor defaced in any way.
Honoring Pride Month
In June, some companies show their support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month by incorporating a rainbow into their branding or merchandise or donating money to a nonprofit organization that focuses on issues related to the community.
The video artist, Ian Padgham, utilized traditional animation techniques to create the virtual rainbow installation celebrating Pride Month. The rainbow is seen coiling around the Arc de Triomphe in the animation to mark the occasion. The rainbow appears to be attached to the monument, and at the rainbow’s end is a cloud with the words “marche des fiertés,” which is French for Pride March, scheduled to occur in Paris on June 24.
However, certain posts on social media spread misinformation that the Arc de Triomphe had been “defaced” by the rainbow installation, accompanied by false descriptions of the installation as a physical entity.
Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media.
Sources
- Ian Padgham (@origiful). “Arc-en-ciel de Triomphe, Paris. Happy #PrideMonth everyone!!” Twitter. 1 Jun 2023.
- Ian Padgham (@origiful). “No AI was used. Just me doing 3D animation and lots of hand-edited details.” Twitter. 1 Jun 2023.
- “History of the Arc de triomphe.” Paris Arc de Triomphe. Accessed 7 Jun 2023.
- Fairness First PAC. “Spokespeople.” Accessed 7 Jun 2023.
- Amidi, Sophie and Taj Shorter. “It’s Pride Month. Why Didn’t We Change Our Logo?” Plug and Play. 3 Mar 2023.
- Kis, Eva. “These Brands Are Still Flying the Rainbow Flag for Pride Month.” AdWeek. 2 Jun 2023.
- Martin, Kendall. “Featured Flyer Spotlight: Ian Padgham.” Skydio. 10 May 2021.
- Zeigler, Cyd. “These 6 pro sports leagues and 85 teams have changed their logos to Pride rainbow.” OutSports.com. 7 Jun 2023.
- Fichera, Angelo. “Video of massive rainbow installation at Arc de Triomphe was made using special effects.” Associated Press. 2 Jun 2023.
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.