Misleading Posts about Arc de Triomphe’s Virtual Rainbow during Pride Month

Rainbow Animation Celebrating Pride Month Misinterpreted on Social Media

A video artist living in France posted an animation of an enormous rainbow winding through and coiling around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on June 1 as a celebration of Pride Month and support for the LGBTQ+ community. However, social media users falsely claimed that the rainbow had physically defaced the historic structure. The truth is the rainbow was a computer-generated animation, and the French memorial was neither damaged nor defaced in any way.

Honoring Pride Month

In June, some companies show their support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month by incorporating a rainbow into their branding or merchandise or donating money to a nonprofit organization that focuses on issues related to the community.

The video artist, Ian Padgham, utilized traditional animation techniques to create the virtual rainbow installation celebrating Pride Month. The rainbow is seen coiling around the Arc de Triomphe in the animation to mark the occasion. The rainbow appears to be attached to the monument, and at the rainbow’s end is a cloud with the words “marche des fiertés,” which is French for Pride March, scheduled to occur in Paris on June 24.

However, certain posts on social media spread misinformation that the Arc de Triomphe had been “defaced” by the rainbow installation, accompanied by false descriptions of the installation as a physical entity.

