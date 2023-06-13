Missed Opportunity in Gaming: Yakuza meets Street Fighter 6 review in Entertainment

Looking for the ultimate fighting game experience? Look no further than Street Fighter 6. With its boatload of content, stylish visuals and deep combat system, it’s arguably the most feature-rich fighting game ever made. Street Fighter 6 contains dozens of game modes split between World Tour, Battle Hub and Fighting Ground. In Fighting Ground, you’ll find all the traditional solo and versus modes you’d expect from Street Fighter, as well as an arcade mode with individual stories for each character, tutorials, practice arenas, fighting guides, 1-v-1 and team-based battles, and even Extreme Battle special matches with weird rules and wacky gimmicks.

The real gem in Street Fighter 6’s crown, however, is the World Tour mode. A semi-open world story mode, World Tour sees players perform missions, fight strangers and interact with the roster of Street Fighter 6. You’ll create a character using the game’s superb customization suite, and journey across the world in a bid to find true strength. In addition to main missions, you can level up by challenging random people in the streets, including street mimes, food vendors and even old grannies. Each NPC has a stat representing their strength, as well as a list of additional challenges that reward players with new items, bonus XP and in-game currency. While the inclusion of a rather throwaway story feels like a missed opportunity, everything else about World Tour is executed with enormous amounts of style and flair.

For players who know how to throw a fireball but aren’t exactly ready for tournament play, Street Fighter 6 contains an absolute ton of different tutorials and training options to get you to that next level. The Drive System is a tool with lots of different ramifications depending on how and when you use your abilities. You can master the basics pretty easily, but understanding its intricacies will take much longer.

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The muddled menu screens, particularly in the Battle Hub online mode, could use some work, and the commentary can get repetitive. Additionally, there are too many in-game currencies.

Despite these minor quibbles, Street Fighter 6 is the most complete fighting game in the series, and the even numbered games tend to fare a lot better than the odd numbered ones. Street Fighter 6 is a fantastic game executed with enormous amounts of style and flair. With its boatload of content, entertaining World Tour single-player mode, and feature-rich online Battle Hub, Street Fighter 6 is a must-play for fans of the genre.





