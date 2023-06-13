Misuse of VAERS Data by Anti-Vaccination Groups: Understanding its Limitations and Functions

For decades, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has dutifully served as a frontline surveillance system for vaccine safety, detecting potential safety issues soon after a vaccine is authorized or approved in the United States. However, anti-vaxxers have exploited the publicly searchable database of VAERS, often citing unverified reports of health issues following vaccination and falsely claiming that vaccines are dangerous. In reality, the reports are unverified, and there is no evidence suggesting that the vaccine caused any particular health issue.

While distortions of VAERS data already existed prior to the pandemic, the misuse and confusion around VAERS surged due to the COVID-19 vaccines’ arrival in 2020. Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a notorious anti-vaccine advocate, founded a nonprofit (Children’s Health Defense) that traffics in anti-vaccine misinformation and disinformation, with over hundreds of stories on Kennedy’s website mentioning VAERS.

However, the system has its vulnerabilities, such as its propensity for distortion, misunderstanding, and misuse. The unregulated reports are not vetted for accuracy or causality, which makes it prone to misinterpretation at the hands of anti-vaxxers. Thus, a research team led by Kathleen Hall Jamieson at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center has proposed rebranding VAERS as Vaccination Safety Monitor or Vaccination Safety Watch to reflect its purpose more accurately.

VAERS has several key strengths such as its large size and speed in detecting potential adverse events even if the events are rare. However, the system’s inherent limitations, such as passive surveillance and sensitivity over specificity, make it difficult to draw accurate conclusions about causality and adverse events.

Anti-vaccination activists often misinterpret VAERS data to support their claims, such as inappropriately assuming causality and accuracy, that coincidental health problems are vaccine-induced problems. Therefore, the misunderstanding must be clarified, and the system needs to be rebranded to better reflect its purpose. VAERS should serve as a powerful tool for vaccination safety rather than fall prey to misinformation and conspiracy theories.





