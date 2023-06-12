Mitchell Pearce Returns to the Sydney Roosters: Comments from Phil Gould and Wade Graham – NRL News 2023

Renowned rugby league star Phil Gould has expressed his doubts about Mitchell Pearce’s possible return to the NRL, in the wake of rumors of a Sydney Roosters comeback. Pearce, who currently plays in the Super League for the Catalans Dragons, left the NRL during his stint with the Newcastle Knights in 2021, after his departure from the Roosters in 2017 to make way for Cooper Cronk. According to Gould, the Roosters’ decision to bring back Pearce is unlikely to solve their current issues, given that Sam Walker is seen as their future. Gould believes that without Walker’s signature spontaneity and improvisation, the Roosters’ game has become static and uncreative. Despite earlier interest in making an NRL comeback after his time in France, Pearce himself is said to be content with life in the Super League, enjoying considerable success with the Dragons and relishing the lack of scrutiny and pressure compared to playing in Australia.





