Mixed Outlook for M&A Activity in Canada’s Second Half Despite Recent Improvements

TORONTO – Canadian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volumes experienced an uptick in the second quarter, driven primarily by several large proposed transactions. However, dealmakers remain cautious about the outlook for the remainder of the year due to global economic concerns and potential interest rate hikes.

According to data from Refinitiv, the total value of Canadian M&A rose to $90.5 billion in the second quarter of 2023 from $69.4 billion in the same period of 2022. The second quarter tally was also significantly higher than the $35.1 billion worth of deals announced in the first quarter of 2023.

“We haven’t seen a broad rebound yet,” said Trond Lossius, head of Canadian M&A at Barclays. “It seems to be more of big deals making up lost ground rather than a general recovery.”

One of the highlights of Canadian dealmaking activity in the quarter was Glencore’s unsolicited $22.5 billion bid for Teck Resources.

Teck initially rebuffed Glencore’s advances before the latter submitted an alternative offer to acquire Teck’s steelmaking coal business. Teck is currently evaluating several proposals for the business.

Investment bankers and deals lawyers also noted a lack of boardroom confidence for dealmaking, as corporate earnings outlook remains muted.

“The lack of visibility in terms of earnings, markets, equity pricing, and cost of debt are key factors that are hindering the expected recovery in 2023,” Lossius added.

Global M&A volumes rose 27 percent to $729.5 billion in the second quarter, compared to $574.7 billion in the first three months of the year. However, the figure represents a decline from $1.1 trillion during the same period last year, according to Refinitiv data.

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its decision on policy tightening next week, with divided consensus on whether the central bank will hike interest rates by another 25 basis points or keep rates steady. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates later in July.

Higher interest rates could pose challenges for large companies and private equity firms seeking debt financing for acquisitions.

In the second quarter, Goldman Sachs Group, BMO Capital Markets, and Barclays took the top three spots in the Canadian financial advisory rankings, as reported by Refinitiv.

Canadian corporate debt issuance declined slightly in the second quarter, with a total issuance of C$18 billion ($13.56 billion), down from C$18.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

“Active conversations among dealmakers are ongoing, but the urgency has somewhat slowed,” said Sarah Gingrich, a partner at law firm Fasken.

Some investment bankers believe that rate hikes could actually spur more dealmaking in certain cases.

“The flip side to higher interest rates is that they can put pressure on businesses. However, this complexity is something that many founders haven’t had to deal with in recent years,” said Jim Osler, managing director at Origin Merchant Partners. “Some may consider using the proceeds from a sale to build a safe investment portfolio and generate a reliable income stream.”

