Months of trade surplus reversed as Canada’s exports decline

Canada recorded its largest trade deficit since October 2020 in May, surprising analysts with a decline in exports of grains and energy products, while imports increased due to automobiles. The trade deficit stood at Can$3.4 billion (US$2.5 billion), following two months of surpluses, according to government data released on Thursday.

In April, the country had a trade surplus of Can$894 million. Exports declined by 3.8%, with two-thirds of the decline attributed to energy and agricultural and food products. The largest decline in exports was seen in agricultural and fishing products, which fell by 13.4% in May.

Statistics Canada reported that the demand for Canadian grains has slowed in recent months due to an improvement in global supply, particularly for wheat and canola. The energy sector, a key driver of the Canadian economy, also experienced a 7.3% decline in exports in May due to lower prices.

On the import side, most sectors saw an increase, resulting in a total rise of 3.0% or nearly Can$2 billion. Imports of unwrought gold, silver, platinum group metals, and their alloys rose sharply by 42.8%, driven by large shipments of silver from the United Kingdom. This increase in precious metal imports can be attributed to economic uncertainty, which tends to drive up demand for safe-haven assets. Imports of motor vehicles and parts also rose by 4.5%.

Canada’s trade surplus with the United States, its largest trading partner, narrowed to Can$6.7 billion.

