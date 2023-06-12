Moonstone Island to be featured at this month’s Steam Next Fest

Category: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tags: indie games, Moonstone Island, raw fury, Studio Supersoft

Exciting news for Moonstone Island fans! A demo of the game will be available on Steam Next Fest starting June 19th.

After its announcement last weekend, Raw Fury has confirmed that Studio Supersoft’s Moonstone Island will be among the featured games at Steam Next Fest, offering players a chance to try it out for free. The adventure sim puts players in the role of an alchemist living on an island in the sky, where they must craft potions and tend to their farm while exploring over 100 unique islands. Along the way, players will tame spirits, discover hidden temples, make friends and even find romance if they desire. Check out the latest trailer below and don’t miss the free demo during Steam Next Fest from June 19th-26th.

Moonstone Island is a unique creature-collecting life sim set in an open-world environment featuring over 100 islands to explore. As a young alchemist, players must start their new life on a floating island in the sky, utilizing simple tools, alchemical recipes, and nature spirits to build their home and prove themselves as true alchemists. With the world threatened by dark forces, players must travel by balloon, broom, and glider through unique biomes, explore dungeons, collect loot, and uncover secrets. Along the way, they’ll befriend NPCs, become a part of the community, go on dates, and connect with friends and possible love interests. Players can optimize their character with unique skills, and craft dozens of items and vehicles to prepare for the treacherous wilderness. Additionally, they can grow crops and flowers to brew potions and tame wild spirits to fight alongside them.

