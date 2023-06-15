More Games Added as PlayStation Plus Marks One Year of Extra/Premium Mediocrity

Celebrate the Joy of Gaming with June’s Playstation Plus Offerings

Sony has recently announced the games that are joining the Extra/Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus for the month of June. Some may call it a mixed bag, while others rejoice in the simple pleasure of playing games.

For those who were hopeful that Sony would increase the number of classic titles in their digital catalog, there is some bad news. This month, the PS1 titles on offer are Worms and Herc’s Adventures alongside the PSP’s Killzone: Liberation. While not the most exciting collection, they are still games worth playing. To be generous, you might even consider Herc’s Adventures as a hidden gem.

Here is a list of the games that Sony is currently offering:

While not groundbreaking, these titles are still worth playing. Sony is not emphasizing their older titles as much as their new ones, including MX Vs ATV Legends, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay, and My Friend Peppa Pig. There is also 2014’s Thief, which was a disappointing follow-up to the classic games.

Time to Celebrate!

When Sony introduced their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premier tiers, there was a lot of hope in the gaming community for a well-rounded approach to providing value. However, Sony has failed to deliver on that promise. Fans of the PS1 classics that were available on PS3 are still waiting for ports. Over the last decade, Sony has consistently lowered its platform standards and consistently disappointed its loyalists with mediocre offerings.

If you’re interested in celebrating the joys of gaming with Sony, they’re also offering some giveaways, which include avatars and wallpapers. While these perks might not impress everyone, they are still appreciated. For more information, please visit their blog.

In addition, Sony is testing the streaming of PS5 games, and they will reveal more in the future, including the launch date.

These titles will hit the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers on June 20, 2023. However, the classic PS1 and PSP games are exclusive to Premium members.