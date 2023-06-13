More on Release Date, Price, Specs, and Rumors

Samsung, the current market leader in foldable phones, is highly anticipated to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year, building on the regular improvements made throughout the years. Although not officially confirmed by Samsung, experts are 99.9% certain of its arrival. Expected to be released in Seoul at the end of July 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is predicted to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in shipments. With recent rumors surrounding the device, it’s speculated that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could feature a new hinge mechanism to minimalise and possibly prevent visible creases on its foldable display. The alleged new hinge could also offer an official rating against dust, marking the first Samsung foldable to feature this kind of protection. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also rumoured to have a bigger cover screen to enhance its capabilities and have better controls for improved usage. Leaks suggest a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the inside and 3.4-inch HD resolution cover display, 8GB of RAM, dual rear camera system with significant image quality improvements, 128 or 256GB of internal storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and wireless charging. Samsung and Google are also collaborating to optimise app support, which includes Messages, Maps, and YouTube, on the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover display. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 predicted to cost $999, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is certainly one of the more affordable foldable phones in today’s market.





