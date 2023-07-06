More Than 100 Deities Reside in Temples of a Karnataka Village

India’s diversity extends to its rich culture, varied weather, diverse landscapes, and religious practices. It is a country known for its pilgrimage sites that provide spiritual growth and experiences. While places like Kedarnath, Dwarka, Rameshwaram, Puri, and Ajmer are popular pilgrimage destinations, Karnataka stands out for its religious syncretism. In this article, we will explore a unique village in Karnataka that is home to not just a few temples, but hundreds of them.

Madiyal village, located in Aland Taluk of Gulbarga District in Karnataka, is known for its numerous temples dedicated to various gods and goddesses. From Allama Prabhu to Lord Shankaralinga, the village houses temples like Amoghasidda, Shankarlinga, Allama Prabhu, Yalammadevi, Lakshmi Temple, Maragamma Temple, and more. Notably, the village is not only home to Hindu temples but also dargahs, representing the harmonious coexistence of different religions.

Every year, Madiyal village celebrates a grand Jatre festival with great enthusiasm, which honors the spirits of Allama Prabhu, Amoghasiddha, and Sankaralinga temple. People from neighboring districts and villages gather at Madiyal to partake in the festivities. During the festival, the village transforms into an amusement park, offering delicious street food and various stalls selling religious items like marigold flowers, rose petals, incense sticks, and oil lamps. Mini processions are conducted to pay homage to the deities.

In an event last year, Sultan Khaleel Shah Bahmani, a descendant of the Bahmani dynasty that ruled the Deccan for nearly 150 years during the 14th and 15th centuries, welcomed Somashekhar Shivaraya Wodeyar, the Lingayat priest of Madiyal temple. The temple itself dates back to the Chalukya era, showcasing the rich historical significance of the village. Madiyal village stands as a shining example of communal harmony and religious tolerance.