More than 50% of British tourists are forgoing city breaks in Europe due to high costs | Short & City breaks | Travel

A recent survey of 1,500 adults revealed that the average cost of a European city break is nearly £1,000 per person, equivalent to a seven-day Spanish seaside holiday for a family of three. For many, this high price tag is a deterrent – 50% of respondents said they would think twice about taking another city break anytime soon due to the cost.

The survey found that accommodation alone costs an average of £382 per person, with an additional £229 spent on food. The cost of visiting all the must-see attractions during the trip added up to £182. An alarming 46% of respondents admitted to considering changing their approach to getaways and opting for longer holidays rather than several short breaks throughout the year. Moreover, half (50%) of the respondents stated that they would hesitate to take another city break due to high costs. Three in ten want to ensure that they get the most value out of a trip and are therefore turning their back on short city breaks altogether. The director of sales in the UK and Ireland for Norwegian Cruise Line, Gary Anslow, said: “Brits have a real hunger for exploring the world, but the rising cost of travel is an ongoing challenge. With inter-sailing, where you visit multiple cities on a cruise holiday, you can do it all.”

The survey revealed that respondents found that accommodation, food and drink, and getting to the destination were the leading items that they believed cost too much on a city break. The biggest concerns when it comes to booking a city break were awkward flight times eating into the trip (34%), increasing costs for short-haul flights (32%), and not being able to fit everything they want to see in a short space of time (30%). However, holidaymakers have been on four city-based getaways in the last five years. Italy is the destination that respondents had in their sights for their next trip, with Florence and Venice leading the way. Barcelona, Reykjavik, and Lisbon are also popular hotspots for holiday planners. However, 61% of those surveyed said that they would consider cutting down on eating out, activities, and excursions while on holiday to keep costs low due to the increasing price of holidays.





