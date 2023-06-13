Mosquito Bites: Expert Claims Alcohol Consumption May Increase Your Vulnerability.

As the summer season approaches, we all want to enjoy the great outdoors without having to swat at pesky mosquitoes. While it may be tempting to try a gin and tonic, as it has been recommended in the past for its quinine content, experts say it’s not an effective repellent. Professor James Logan warns that tonic water contains too little quinine to be a potent deterrent and, in fact, drinking alcohol could make you more prone to bites. According to research published in the Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association, alcohol consumption “significantly” increases mosquito attraction. So, what can you do to protect yourself? Professor Logan suggests using a repellent with active ingredients like DEET, PMD or lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535. Apply it like sunscreen and reapply as needed. Don’t let mosquitoes ruin your summer fun!





