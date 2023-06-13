Mourning the Passing of Music Composer Vijay Patil, Salman Khan Offers Condolences

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expressed his condolences on the demise of legendary music composer Vijay Patil, known as Laxman of the Raam Laxman duo. Vijay passed away due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur at the age of 78.

Salman took to Twitter to highlight the success that Vijay brought to his movies and extended his heartfelt condolences to the veteran composer’s family:

“Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Patthar Ke Phool, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Apke Hain Kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family.”

Lata Mangeshkar, who has vocalized many of Vijay’s popular songs, expressed her condolences and paid tribute to the composer’s talent:

“I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects.”

Vijay’s musical partner Surendra, known as Raam of the duo, passed away in 1976 soon after signing the film ‘Agent Vinod.’ Despite this loss, Vijay continued to use his partner’s name in his creations to honor his memory.

Raamlaxman, known for giving superhit music for many Hindi, Marathi, and Bhojpuri films, was also a composer for several Marathi films of Dada Kondke. He composed music for more than 75 films.

It has been reported that Vijay had taken the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling weak and fatigued. A doctor was treating him for these symptoms.