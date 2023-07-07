Murray vs Tsitsipas: Restart Time after Wimbledon Curfew Ended Early Match

Centre Court is set to host an action-packed day, showcasing some of the world’s finest players. Alongside these matches, fans are eagerly awaiting Andy Murray’s match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, which was cut short by Wimbledon’s strict 11pm curfew on Thursday.

Introduced when Centre Court’s roof was built in 2009, the curfew was a condition agreed upon with the local council to ensure residents in the vicinity were not disturbed late at night. Consequently, Murray and Tsitsipas will resume their match on Friday afternoon from where they left off.

However, they won’t be the first to return to the court. Wimbledon has confirmed that Carlos Alcaraz’s second match against Alexandre Miller will precede the continuation of Murray vs Tsitsipas. Initially, there were suggestions to use Court One for the remaining half of their match as only two ladies singles matches were scheduled there for Friday.

However, Wimbledon has opted to uphold tradition and resume the game on the same court. This decision promises an incredible experience for fans holding tickets for Centre Court on Friday, featuring Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Murray, Tsitsipas, and Novak Djokovic.

Additionally, British No. 1 Cam Norrie will be competing on Court One, while superstars like Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Liam Broady, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune will showcase their skills on other courts.