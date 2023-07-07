Musician Ringo Starr criticizes original Beatles drummer Pete Best during interview.

Before The Beatles achieved their legendary status as the Fab Four, they had a different drummer. Originally, a local lad from Liverpool named Pete Best played drums for the band, who initially went by the name The Quarrymen. However, in 1962, shortly after being signed by Brian Epstein, they decided it was time for a change. Enter Ringo Starr. This musician, who celebrates his 83rd birthday today, on July 7, 2023, was another talented local drummer with a remarkable reputation. It didn’t take long for Best to be replaced by Starr, completing the iconic lineup we know today. Years later, Starr revealed his thoughts on why John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison chose to remove Best from the band.

Starr explained, “Pete Best? No offense, but I never felt he was a great drummer.” 30 years later, when asked if he felt remorse for replacing Best, Starr confidently stated, “No. Why should I? I was a better player than him. That’s how I got the job!” (Via Culture Sonar)

Announcing Best’s departure caused chaos. With his striking good looks, Best had garnered a sizable fanbase in Liverpool, mainly consisting of young women. Starr recalled, “There were riots! Pete had a strong following, but I had already been well-known in Liverpool for years, so I also had quite the following. It turned into a shouting match of ‘Ringo never, Peter forever’ and ‘Pete never, Ringo forever.’ Amidst all the chaos, I just kept drumming away.”

Starr also claimed that Best’s departure was partly due to his own actions. In Ringo: With a Little Help, a biography by Michael Seth Starr (no relation), it is revealed that Best had a different character compared to Lennon, Harrison, and McCartney. The book states, “His personality slowly created friction between Pete and his fellow Beatles. Best was moody and distant, didn’t share the same sense of humor as his Beatle brethren, and often preferred to keep to himself after a show instead of bantering with the others.” (sic) SOURCE





Reference