Must-Watch Hollywood Series in July 2023: The Summer I Turned Pretty 2, The Witcher and Beyond

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is an action-packed African futurist animated anthology short film series produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. This captivating sci-fi anthology consists of ten futuristic visions that draw inspiration from the cultures and histories of the African continent. Talented new animation creators use African perspectives to craft brave new worlds filled with aliens, spirits, and monsters.
Ten creators from various parts of Africa, including Ahmed Teilab from Egypt, Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope from South Africa, Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane from South Africa, Ng’endo Mukii from Kenya, Shofela Coker from Nigeria, Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green from South Africa, Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove from Zimbabwe, Tshepo Moche from South Africa, Raymond Malinga from Uganda, and Lesego Vorster from South Africa, showcase their unique perspectives in this animated masterpiece.
Release Date: July 5
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 (Part 1)
Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Krista Warner, Lana Parrilla, Yaya DaCosta
Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels, The Lincoln Lawyer is a series following an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice from his Lincoln Town Car. The second season adapts Michael Connelly’s novel, The Fifth Witness, as Mickey Haller takes on the case of Lisa Trammell, who is charged with the murder of a wealthy individual. Despite his belief in her guilt, Mickey strives to clear her name. However, as the case unfolds, he discovers the victim’s illicit dealings, putting himself in danger.
Release Date: July 6
Survival of the Thickest
Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, and Christine Horn
Survival of the Thickest is a comedy-drama series created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez Witzel, based on Michelle Buteau’s memoir of the same name. The show follows the life of Mavis Beaumont, an African-American woman who is plus-sized and has just gone through a breakup. As she tries to move on and start anew, she encounters unexpected challenges that hinder her progress.
Release Date: July 13
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
Cast: Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney
The Summer I Turned Pretty returns with its second season, based on the book by Jenny Han. The series follows Belly Conklin, who is about to turn 16 and spends the summer with her family and the Fishers at her favorite place, Cousins Beach. Belly has matured over the past year and anticipates a different summer filled with new experiences.
Release Date: July 14
What We Do in the Shadows Season 5
Cast: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Harvey Guillén, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksc
The highly anticipated fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows focuses on Guillermo’s remarkable transformation, while Nandor, Lazlo, and the other vampires grow increasingly wary and suspicious.
Release Date: July 14
Justified: City Primeval
Cast: Timothy Olyphant
Continuing from the story of the 2010 series Justified, the miniseries follows Raylan Givens as he leaves Kentucky for Miami, working as a US Marshal and raising his daughter. His journey takes him to Detroit, where he searches for The Oklahoma Wildman, Clement Mansell, who has been evading the Detroit police.
Release Date: July 18
Sweet Magnolias Season 3
Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone, and Brandon Quinn
Sweet Magnolias follows the lives of three friends and returns for its third season. The series delves into the aftermath of the brawl at Sullivan’s and how Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue navigate the challenges thrown their way. With warmth, humor, and unwavering devotion to each other, they face complications and surprises, all while sipping on margaritas.
Release Date: July 20
The Witcher Season 3 (Volume 2)
Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra
This will be the final season featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt. In an interview, executive producer Steve Gaub stated that the two volumes drew inspiration from Stranger Things. He said, “In a streaming world, cliffhangers don’t really exist because you’re hitting [next episode].”
Release Date: July 27
Good Omens Season 2
Cast: David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson
Based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, Good Omens returns for a second season. Aziraphale and Crowley, now exiled from Heaven and Hell, must team up once again after the mysterious arrival of a familiar face.
Release Date: July 28
