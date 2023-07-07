Must-Watch Korean Films and TV Shows to Anticipate in July 2023: D.P Season 2, Not Others, and Beyond

The previous month witnessed the popularity of K-dramas with King the Land dominating the romance genre and Bloodhounds captivating crime and action enthusiasts. As we enter July 2023, we have a diverse lineup of new and returning shows. Not Others stars Girls’ Generation’s Choi Soo-young, while D.P. Season 2 marks the return of Jung Hae-in. Shadow Detective also returns with its second season. July also brings exciting movie releases including the highly acclaimed Past Lives and Return to Seoul.

Here are the upcoming Korean movies and shows to watch in July 2023:

Past Lives Past Lives tells the heartwarming tale of Na Young and Hae Sung, two classmates who are separated when Na Young immigrates to Toronto. After twenty years, they reunite in New York City, embarking on an emotional journey of love and destiny.

Return to Seoul Return to Seoul follows Freddie, a 25-year-old French woman who visits South Korea for the first time in search of her biological parents. The film promises a surprising twist in her journey.

Shadow Detective Season 2 Detective Kim Taek-rok is back for Shadow Detective Season 2. After his blackmailer’s assumed disappearance, Kim gets transferred to the Women and Juveniles Unit. However, an explosion in Geumo City unleashes a series of chaotic events. Release date: July 8

Not Others In Not Others, Girls’ Generation’s Soo-young portrays Jin-hee, a 29-year-old police officer living with her single mother Eun-mi. Their lives take a hilarious turn when they encounter a doctor named Jin-hong. The show is based on a webcomic titled Namnam.

Longing For You Longing For You is a detective drama featuring Oh, a detective assigned to solve a murder case in the countryside. Alongside his investigation, Oh seeks to avenge his younger brother’s death. Release date: July 26

D.P. Season 2 D.P. Season 2 continues the story of An Jun-ho and Han Ho-yeol as they navigate the aftermath of Suk Bang’s tragic suicide. The show picks up from the first season’s cliffhanger.

The Uncanny Counter Season 2 The Uncanny Counter Season 2 marks the return of a popular supernatural K-drama. The Counters, who possess superpowers and work at a noodle shop, continue battling dangerous forces that prey on humans. The plot is based on the webcomic Amazing Rumour.