My Daily Routine Consists of “Eating, Exercising, Dancing, Hitting the Gym, Working, Sleeping, and Doing It All Over Again”.

Tiger Shroff, the charismatic Bollywood actor known for his mesmerizing on-screen performances and exceptional martial arts skills, is a fitness enthusiast. He has captivated audiences with his chiseled physique and energetic dance moves. In this conversation, he shares his fitness and diet regimes.

Question 1: What is Tiger Shroff’s fashion statement?

Answer 1: As a fashion enthusiast, I love experimenting with my clothes and style. I break gender norms and redefine traditional clothing. I prefer clothes that reflect my personality and are comfortable too.

Question 2: What are your passions and interests?

Answer 2: Apart from maintaining my fitness, I enjoy practicing martial arts and dancing during my free time.

Question 3: What’s your fitness regime like?

Answer 3: I am a bit of an extremist when it comes to my fitness routine. I never miss my workout and my typical day revolves around eating healthy, training, dancing, hitting the gym, working, sleeping and repeating it all over again.

Question 4: You’re strict about your diet. Do you follow a specific nutritionist, and what do your meals consist of?

Answer 4: Yes, I’m a bit finicky about my diet and try to stick to it throughout the week, except on Sundays – my cheat day. It’s important to indulge in our favorite junk meals occasionally. I follow a proper diet chart and take more proteins from natural sources, including whey protein powder. My dietician helps me stay away from simple carbohydrates like sugar, cakes, sugared drinks, sweets, and potatoes. On cheat days, I indulge in desserts that I love and usually avoid on normal days.

Question 5: How did the collaboration for Carrera X Prowl come about?

Answer 5: My association with Carrera is very special. I love sunglasses, and when the opportunity to collaborate with a brand arose, Carrera came naturally to mind. It’s a brand that holds great legacy and has been my favorite forever. I chose to associate with Carrera as it resonates with my values, personality, and the youth of today.

Question 6: What projects are you looking forward to?

Answer 6: I’m looking forward to the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan during Eid and plan to surprise my fans with more exciting projects in the future.