My Experience with Pokémon Sleep: Yearning for Some Extra Rest

Having been a part of IGN for nearly a decade, I’ve had the opportunity to attend some truly unique press events for various games, movies, comics, and TV shows. From soaring through the air in a Batman-themed skydiving wind tunnel at San Diego Comic-Con to witnessing a group of Diablo cosplayers summon DJ Zedd for the D4 launch party, and even being trained in combat by Captain America’s stunt double to take on Iron Man. But, the invitation I received recently from The Pokémon Company International definitely takes the cake as the most unconventional of them all.

In 2019, an intriguing game called Pokémon Sleep was announced, immediately raising a multitude of questions. Is this a game where you actually play Pokémon in your sleep? How does one go about playing a game while they’re snoozing? Do Porygon dream of Mareep? However, years went by without any further information about the game, leaving the gaming community wondering if Pokémon Sleep was merely a collective figment of our imaginations, leaving those questions unanswered. Well, except for the last one. The answer is a resounding no—they dream of Mega Ampharos. (And honestly, who can blame them?)

Now, after four long years, Pokémon Sleep has finally awoken from its slumber, and I was fortunate enough to be invited to a media event where we would experience a hands-on demo of the game and have the opportunity to spend the night at a hotel to truly put it to the test—all expenses paid. Initially, I found myself perplexed. “Do I actually have to spend the night just to try out the game?” I inquired via email. The publicist simply replied, “Yes.” In hindsight, it was a rather foolish question. After all, the game is called Pokémon Sleep.

I consulted with IGN’s Senior Features Editor, Matt Kim, about the invitation, and he wholeheartedly encouraged me to accept, with the condition that I document the experience in a travelogue style. After all, an unconventional media event calls for an equally unconventional article. (And if you’re beginning to get impatient with me for already having written 300 words without diving into the game preview, please vent your frustrations to @LawofTD.)

With an overnight bag packed, complete with all the necessities—clothes, toiletries, a swimsuit (in case there’s a pool), a flight suit (in case there’s another wind tunnel experience), and a few Pokémon TCG decks (in case anyone dares to challenge me to a battle)—I embarked on my journey to the hotel in Santa Monica, a mere twenty-minute drive from my apartment, to partake in a Pokémon Sleep-over. (Note: all expenses were kindly covered by The Pokémon Company International.) The host hotel sounded luxurious, which came as no surprise considering the substantial amount of money I have personally invested in Pokémon cards, enough to potentially buy a small island. They certainly have financial means. Located close to the beach along the bustling Ocean Avenue, where I would frequently sit and converse with you, the hotel turned out to be a “Hotel & Bungalow”—although I must admit, I wasn’t entirely sure what a bungalow exactly entailed. My mind conjured images of a hammock, for some reason.

Arriving at the Pokémon Sleep Event

5:30 pm – I arrive at the Hotel & Bungalow, immediately noticing the opulence of the place. A shiny Tesla and a brand new BMW catch my eye, making me feel somewhat self-conscious about my worn-out Honda Accord that hasn’t seen a wash in a month. As I pull up, a valet opens my car door and offers to take my keys and handle my luggage, but I stubbornly insist on managing it myself. However, when I attempt to shut the trunk, the valet holds onto my bag with an iron grip, insisting on accompanying me to the front desk. At that point, I realize it’s in my best interest to relinquish my resistance and let him perform his courteous duties.

I check in with a delightful woman at the front desk who informs me of the various exquisite dining options and the availability of a pool, though disappointingly, there is no wind tunnel. I feel a pang of embarrassment for packing the flight suit. I spot two other guests checking in, one of them sporting a black hoodie with a white Pikachu on the back. Finally, a sense of relaxation washes over me as I realize I am amongst my fellow Pokémon enthusiasts.

5:45 pm – I use the beautifully crafted wooden keycard to unlock my room door, stepping into a tastefully decorated space featuring a large bed and a welcoming basket atop the desk. No hammocks in sight, which proves rather disappointing. Eagerly, I open the basket and discover a Kanto Gym Badge backpack, a Pikachu toiletries bag, a cozy Pikachu holiday-themed blanket, and an incredibly adorable sleeping Snorlax plushie. All the essentials for a Pokémon Trainer to catch Pokémon in their sleep, or so I assume. I instantly form an emotional bond with the tiny Snorlax, its overwhelming cuteness bringing tears to my eyes.

Included within the basket are some informational notecards adorned with the Pokémon Sleep logo, offering a glimpse of what lies ahead in the game. Having already watched the Pokémon Sleep trailer released earlier in the day, I find myself feeling quite clever, as I already possess knowledge of everything detailed on the cards. For the next hour, I revel in my self-assuredness, unpacking my belongings, addressing a few work emails, and indulging in some doom scrolling.

6:45 pm – I make my way downstairs to the event area, checking in with my PR contact, Erich, whom I’m meeting for the first time in person. He warmly greets me, presenting me with a black cardboard box containing a smartphone and casually asks if I brought any Pokémon decks. Ah, the key to success—always be prepared! He mentions his desire to challenge me with his Gardevoir deck, prompting me to mentally note the need to pack my deck with Gardevoir counters, pretending they were there all along. However, our battle must wait, as the Pokémon Sleep presentation is about to commence.

7:00 pm – Entering the room, I observe its décor, adorned with slumbering Pokémon of all kinds. Naturally, there is an abundance of Snorlax imagery. While awaiting the completion of everyone’s check-in, I seize the opportunity to reconnect with former colleagues and make new acquaintances, all while enjoying a selection of drinks and snacks. Inadvertently, I manage to spill my drink on my shirt, yet nobody seems to take notice.

7:35 pm – To our surprise, the Pokémon PR team presents what appears to be an individual donning an enormous inflatable Snorlax costume. The room erupts with delighted squeals. Once the excitement subsides, I join the queue to take a picture with the larger-than-life figure.

How to Play Pokémon Sleep

7:43 pm – We gather in the presentation room, eagerly awaiting the long-awaited explanation of what Pokémon Sleep truly entails. Leading the grand unveiling is Yuri Horie, App Product Marketing Manager from The Pokémon Company International, joined via Zoom by Kaname Kosugi, Pokémon Sleep Director from The Pokémon Company.

Yuri proceeds to elaborate on how Pokémon Sleep is a unique game with its own distinctive art style, diverging from the norm of other Pokémon games. (I’d describe the aesthetic as reminiscent of a children’s storybook.) She reveals that the game is slated for release at the end of Summer 2023, which is right around the corner. Exciting times!

In Pokémon Sleep, players assist Professor Neroil in researching Snorlax’s enigmatic ability to emit Drowsy Power, a phenomenon that induces drowsiness in Pokémon that gather around it. (A quick Google search reveals that “neroil” is the oil derived from orange blossoms, used in perfumes and culinary preparations, and is purportedly one of the secret ingredients in Coca-Cola.)

To aid in the research, players utilize the Pokémon Sleep app to track their sleep patterns during the night. This data is then utilized to enhance the gameplay experience upon awakening. There is no actual gameplay to be had during the night; instead, players simply tap a button to inform the app of their intention to sleep and position their phone or Pokémon GO Plus + beside their pillow, facedown. Yuri emphasizes the importance of having the device close to you on the bed, rather than on a solid surface, to maximize the effectiveness of its accelerometer in tracking and recording sleep patterns. Naturally, it’s crucial to ensure your phone is adequately charged to avoid running out of battery halfway through the night.

Upon waking up, players are greeted with the sight of Pokémon congregating around Snorlax, each exhibiting different “Sleep Styles,”…





