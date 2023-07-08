Naia privatization gains support from foreign investors group

MANILA – The call to privatize Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) has gained support from another trade group. The Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines (Fobap) expressed concerns about the recent airport mishaps causing hesitation among foreign clients to do business with local exporters. Fobap President Robert Young emphasized the need to improve Naia’s infrastructure and management through privatization. Young also highlighted the importance of further commercialization of the airport. The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Management Association of the Philippines have also called for the privatization of Naia.

-CSN

RELATED STORIES:

Naia may be privatized by Q1 of 2024; P141B in investment needed – DOTr

DOTr to iron out NAIA rehab with private bidder

Naia Terminal 3: Power outage strikes again



Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.