Natasha Poonawalla Radiates Elegance in a Luxurious Blue Velvet Dress and High-End Heels Priced at 1.69 Lakhs

Natasha Poonawalla, a well-known entrepreneur and socialite, has been making waves with her cutting-edge fashion choices. With her impeccable sense of style, she never fails to make a stylish statement at high-profile events. Her most recent notable appearance was at a friend’s birthday celebration in New York City, where she turned heads in a royal blue velvet dress and unique balloon heels from Loewe.

Scroll here to see Natasha’s post-

Natasha took to Instagram to share pictures of her stunning outfit for the event. The highlight of her ensemble was the balloon studded shoes from Loewe’s Spring Summer 2023 collection. After a long day of meetings in New York City, she expressed her gratitude to her makeup team for helping her attend the birthday dinner. She praised the beautifully designed royal blue velvet dress and, of course, the distinctive balloon shoes that caught everyone’s attention.

The shoes Natasha wore are from the Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which made its debut at Paris Fashion Week’s women’s catwalk show. The specific pair she wore is called the Comic Balloon Pump in Satin and can be purchased online. However, owning a pair comes with a hefty price tag of approximately $169,000.

Natasha’s outfit choice was a structured royal blue dress by Loewe. The basque-structured, strapless, bustier velvet dress featured a fitted waist, corseted bodice, neckline that accentuated her décolletage, and a midi-length hem.

To complement the dress, Natasha wore contrasting anthurium red balloon shoes adorned with hand-embroidered latex balloons, creating a striking color-blocking effect. She accessorized with metal hoop earrings, chunky bracelets, and a matching clutch bag.

For her makeup, Natasha opted for a smoky eyeshadow look, winged eyeliner, lengthening mascara, smudged kohl eyeliner, well-groomed brows, glossy blush pink lip color, rosy cheekbones, dewy base, dazzling highlighter, and subtle contouring. Her sleek side-parted open hairstyle perfectly complemented her makeup, completing her overall look.