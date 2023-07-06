Nathan Pyle, Dan Harmon Series receives official launch date on Apple TV+

Posted in: Apple, Preview, TV | Tagged: apple, dan harmon, nathan pyle, preview, Strange Planet

We have exciting news for fans of Nathan Pyle, Dan Harmon, and Apple TV+! Before the end of summer, we’ll be treated to the animated adaptation of the bestselling Strange Planet webcomic & graphic novel. Starting on Wednesday, August 9, the 10-episode adult animated series will be available for streaming weekly. Get ready to explore the whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, as relatable blue beings navigate the absurdity of everyday human traditions. The voice cast includes Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi, and Hannah Einbinder.

Dan Harmon Reassures “Strange Planet” Fans

Shortly after the announcement of the straight-to-series order, Dan Harmon took to Instagram to address fans of Strange Planet. Harmon assured them that the animated series will reflect Nathan Pyle’s vision, not his own. Harmon stated, “To talk to Nathan Pyle is to be humbled and eager to serve his vision.” He emphasized his role in assisting Pyle and expressed his gratitude to be part of the project. Harmon shared these sentiments in an Instagram post earlier today.

Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine, known for their work on Bojack Horseman. Amalia Levari serves as the showrunner, while Harmon and Pyle executive produce. Other executive producers include Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Laure Pomerantz, Amalia Levari, Steve Levy, and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

