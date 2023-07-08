NBA 2K24 Introduces Crossplay Between PlayStation and Xbox, Adds “Mamba Moments” Mode to the Court

The NBA Finals are currently taking place, and 2K Games is already preparing for the next season of their popular basketball video game. Today, we got a glimpse of what to expect from NBA 2K24, which will once again feature the iconic Kobe Bryant.

While specific gameplay details are still scarce, NBA 2K24 will introduce three major new features. First is the “Mamba Moments” mode, reminiscent of the beloved “The Jordan Challenge” from NBA 2K23. Additionally, NBA 2K24 will offer crossplay between PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, allowing players on both platforms to compete together. Lastly, a new feature called ProPlay will provide a unique experience by incorporating NBA footage directly into gameplay. The exact mechanics and implementation of ProPlay are yet to be revealed. Take a look at the teaser for NBA 2K24 crossplay below.

As expected, NBA 2K24 will come in various editions, catering to different preferences. These editions include:

Kobe Bryant Edition ($60 last-gen, $70 current-gen)

The standard version of the game.

WNBA Edition ($60 last-gen, $70 current-gen)

Exclusive to GameStop in North America.

Black Mamba Edition ($100)

Includes 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content.

MyCAREER content.

25th Anniversary Edition ($150, current-gen-exclusive)

Includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

Summer League Pre-Order Bonus.

100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content.

MyCAREER content.

NBA 2K24 will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch starting September 8.