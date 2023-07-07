Neeyat’s First Reviews: Anil Kapoor, Fans Laud Vidya Balan for ‘Cinematic Brilliance

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Neeyat

Neeyat FIRST Reviews: Vidya Balan’s latest film, Neeyat, is set to hit theaters on July 7, 2023. This suspense-thriller follows Vidya Balan’s character, an unexpected investigator, as she delves into the mysterious deaths that occur at a billionaire’s party where secrets abound. Before its release, the movie has already received praise from Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Vidya Malvade, among others. The Neeyat screening took place in Mumbai and was attended by the film’s star cast and several other industry personalities.

Anil Kapoor’s post

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share his admiration for Neeyat, giving a standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it. He shared a movie poster and expressed his pleasure in watching Vidya Balan on screen, applauding her performance. He also acknowledged the contributions of Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment, as well as the talented cast, including Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, and more. Kapoor concluded by stating that the movie is a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression.

Gulshan Devaiah and Vidya Malvade’s posts

Gulshan Devaiah shared his excitement for Neeyat on social media, encouraging everyone to enjoy the guessing game that the movie presents. He tagged the entire Neeyat team in his post. Vidya Malvade also expressed her support for the film, sharing a picture from the screening and praising her co-stars Dipannita Sharma and Prajakta Koli. She urged people to watch the thrilling and surreal film in theaters, tagging Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, and the producers.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Neeyat FIRST Reviews

About Neeyat

‘Neeyat’ marks Vidya Balan’s return to theaters after her successful digital ventures with ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Sherni’, and ‘Jalsa’. This suspense-thriller revolves around a billionaire named Ashish Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor) and his close-knit circle of family and friends, where everyone harbors secrets. Set in the stunning highlands of Scotland, the movie follows investigator Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) as she unravels the motivations and riddles surrounding Ashish Kapoor’s death at his own party.

Latest Entertainment News