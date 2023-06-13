Neighbor Criticizes Mother for Having BBQ with Laundry on the Line

A woman sought advice on Mumsnet after her neighbour shouted at her for having a BBQ while she was drying her laundry in the garden. The user, who goes by the username @Lolabear38, shared that her neighbour was “mightily annoyed” on Monday after her family had a BBQ over the weekend. According to the forum post, the neighbour complained about having to re-do her laundry because the smoke and smell from the BBQ ruined it.

The user asked whether it was necessary to inform neighbours before having a BBQ and received divided opinions. Some commented that the neighbour’s behaviour was rude and that they never informed their neighbours in advance. A user with the username @bibbityboppityboo commended the user’s polite response to their neighbour’s complaint. However, some users believed it was courteous to warn their neighbours, especially if they had a breathing problem or left laundry out. A user with the username @BungleandGeorge advised that it would be kind to alert neighbours if they could see their laundry.

Ultimately, having a BBQ is not against the law, and the decision to pre-warn neighbours is entirely up to the host. However, if the smoke and smell from the BBQ can potentially damage a neighbour’s property or health, it would be best to consider their well-being and inform them of the event. Nevertheless, communication and mutual respect are key to maintaining good neighbourly relations.





