Netflix Implements Stricter Measures to Regulate Password Sharing

Netflix has made a significant change to its policy on password sharing. Subscribers who have been freely sharing their login details with friends and family will now be required to pay an additional £4.99 per person. This is a stark departure from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ previous statement at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2016, where he described password sharing as a positive thing. He even suggested it made sense for customers to share their account information with their children as they grew older and started to have their own income.

However, it appears that Netflix is now unhappy with the number of people who continue to use shared accounts rather than subscribing individually. The cost for a single subscription to Netflix starts at £4.99 per month for the most basic plan and goes up to £15.99 per month for access to 4K Ultra HD quality and other benefits.

To enforce this change, Netflix is sending emails to its UK subscribers requesting them to set a “home address” for their account. This should be the primary residence of the account holder, likely the same as their billing address. Netflix will then charge an additional £4.99 per month for every person who logs into the account from outside that “home address”. This fee can quickly add up for those who have shared their account details in the past.

While Netflix is tightening its stance on password sharing, other streaming platforms are still allowing users to share their accounts with friends and family. Prime Video, for example, offers a 30-day free trial and subscriptions start from £5.99 per month. It is also included in the Amazon Prime membership, which offers additional benefits such as next-day delivery, music and podcast streaming, and access to exclusive sales like Prime Day.

Amazon also allows users to watch Prime Video across four households under the same subscription, thanks to its “household sharing” tool. Unlike Netflix, Amazon does not charge extra for picture quality, and all accounts can stream in up to 4K Ultra HD if the internet speed allows.

Disney+ also allows subscribers to watch across four households, with content available in up to 4K Ultra HD quality. However, Disney+ no longer offers a free trial. Sky and Apple TV Plus also offer multiple devices under one account for sharing with friends and family.

Overall, while Netflix is cracking down on password sharing, there are still plenty of streaming platforms that allow account sharing and offer attractive subscription options.





Reference