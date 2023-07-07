New 15″ Mikey Figure Unveiled by NECA for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon

Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Cowabunga dudes! NECA is back with a new 1/4 scale figure as Giant Size Michelangelo from the TMNT cartoon is here

A delightful surprise awaits the fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as NECA unveils a new 1/4 scale figure. This release marks the arrival of the fourth brother, Michelangelo, from the beloved 1987 animated series. Standing tall at 15 inches, Michelangelo comes equipped with 30 points of articulation and an exciting range of accessories. Prepare to be amazed by two alternate heads (smiling and serious), three pairs of hands, Turtle Com, pizza slices, a grappling hook, and of course, his signature Nunchucks. Embrace the power of the Turtles in your 1/4 collection with this remarkable figure, priced at $149.99. Don’t miss your chance to pre-order it here, with an expected release in October 2023. While you’re at it, make sure to add the animated brothers to your collection or explore the live-action 1/4 scale turtles from NECA, available here.

Cowabunga Arrives in 15″ with New NECA TMNT Release

“Cowabunga, dudes! NECA is proud to announce the fourth 1/4 scale figure from the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon! Giant Size Michelangelo stands 15 inches tall with nearly 30 points of articulation and comes with four interchangeable top and bottom face plates to portray a variety of expressions. These face plates are interchangeable across all four Turtles in the Giant Size line! Collect them all and create even more expressions for each Turtle! Rounding out his accessories are nunchucks, extra hands, slices of pizza, and a Turtle Communicator that opens and closes!”

Product Features

15 inches (38.10cm)

1/4 Scale

Made of plastic

Based off of his design in the 1987 classic cartoon

Nearly 30 points of articulation

Loaded with accessories

Box Contents

Michelangelo figure

Alternate face parts

3 Alternate pairs of hands

2 Nunchucks

Grapple hook

2 Pizza slices

Turtle Communicator

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!







Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!