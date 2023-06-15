New 5G smartphones under ₹30,000: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Realme 11 Pro, and more

Are you in search of an Android smartphone that fits your budget? Look no further than this list of new smartphones from Samsung, Realme, and other top manufacturers. All of the phones on this list are priced below ₹30,000. Check them out.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G boasts a powerful 108MP no-shake camera and a 6,000mAh battery. This smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it is priced at ₹27,999. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1380 5nm processor and features the latest One UI 5.1. The Galaxy F54 5G can perform camera duties with its 108 MP (OIS) No Shake primary camera paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Realme 11 Pro

The Realme 11 Pro 5G comes in two storage models. The base model offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at ₹23,999. Other variants include 8GB + 256GB storage and 12GB+256GB, priced at ₹24,999 and ₹27,999, respectively. This smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and sports a 6.7-inch curved display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,412 pixels, providing full-HD+ visuals.

Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This smartphone is priced at ₹29,999. The device is available in three color options: Reseda Green and Eclipse Black in a vegan leather finish and Lunar Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. It features a 108MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera, backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco F5 5G

The Poco F5 5G starts at a price of ₹29,999. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, this handset has onboard memory of up to 256GB, which can be expanded. The Poco F5 runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 13 and boasts a 64MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS).