New Analysis Shows Final Fantasy XVI Visuals Come Close, But Still Fall Short of FFXIII’s CGI

Despite some inconsistencies in Performance Mode, Final Fantasy XVI manages to captivate with its stunning visuals. Although it may not reach the same level as the breathtaking CGI sequences from Final Fantasy XIII, it comes pretty close.

In a recent video released by Digital Foundry, the real-time visuals of Final Fantasy XVI were compared to the CGI sequences of Final Fantasy XIII. The comparison showcased how character rendering, shadows, and environmental design in the latest entry are on par, if not better. However, when it comes to image quality, the CGI sequences of FFXIII still take the lead. Nonetheless, this suggests that the day when real-time graphics surpass CGI is not far away.

Despite some technical issues that are yet to be resolved in the latest patch, Final Fantasy XVI is an exceptional choice for any fan of the series and lovers of character action games, as highlighted in Kai’s review.

Final Fantasy XVI sets a new benchmark for Japanese role-playing games. While the RPG elements may be limited by Square-Enix standards, the narrative and gameplay surpass all expectations. The game starts with kingdom-wide deception and destruction, leading to a world forever transformed. As players control Clive Rosfield and Ifrit, they become instrumental in the journey to the very end.

Final Fantasy XVI is now available on PlayStation 5.