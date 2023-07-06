New App Concept: Imaginary iMessage Lie Detector Brings Laughter!

I absolutely adore indulging in some delightful satire now and then. The boundless realm of the internet never fails to amuse with its collection of humorous memes, side-splitting videos, and those trending comments that eventually become iconic phrases. It was only a matter of time before someone stepped up to the plate and created parody app features to grant us the euphoria of experiencing additional online capabilities. Enter Twitter user Soren Iverson, who has masterfully crafted fictional functionalities for popular apps, guaranteeing a life filled with joy, laughter, and unexpected twists.

Let’s take a moment to visualize those dreary online work meetings that some of us endure every day. Let’s face it, they can be mind-numbingly monotonous, right? But suspend reality for a second and imagine having the power to activate everyone’s camera at once during a Google Meet session. Trust me, the resulting scenarios would leave you laughing for days on end. Image Credit–Soren Iverson

Ah, the joy of air travel, a delight I wholeheartedly revel in. However, there is one recurring issue that never fails to dampen my cherished experience — fate seems to conspire against me, ensuring that a little bundle of joy occupies the vacant seat right beside me. Now, don’t get me wrong, I adore babies, but you can easily imagine how the flight unfolds from that point onward. Therefore, a convenient “Buy, Buy Baby” option while purchasing plane tickets would undoubtedly be a godsend for fellow travelers. Image Credit–Soren Iverson

Have you ever experienced that nagging feeling of being deceived, even in a simple chat conversation? Well, thanks to Soren Iverson, an ingenious solution has arrived: the mind-boggling lying detector feature on iMessage. Just imagine if it were actually real! It’s not difficult to envision this feature potentially bringing an end to many relationships, don’t you think? Image Credit–Soren Iverson

Do you remember the good old days when asking for directions meant stopping a friendly stranger on the street? If you don’t recall, you might be a bit too young. But for those who do, brace yourselves for a wave of nostalgia. Picture this: Google Maps offering an option to request directions. And if someone asks you for directions and you choose to ignore their plea, bid farewell to Google Maps altogether. It’s a delightful way to encourage helpfulness, don’t you agree? Image Credit–Soren Iverson

In a world overflowing with wearable gadgets, we have become accustomed to tracking our health and sharing our fitness achievements, step counts, and various health metrics. However, it is high time for the Apple Health Fart Rate Monitor. Wouldn’t you just love to know how many times you’ve passed gas today and proudly showcase it on Instagram, for instance? Image Credit–Soren Iverson

Oh, but I advise against sharing that last one on Tinder. The probability of securing a date with this kind of online data readily available might be rather meager. On the flip side, a hygiene warning feature on Tinder might be a fantastic addition that ought to be explored in reality. Soren Iverson, why not pitch this concept to the company? Who knows, they might just adopt it. Image Credit–Soren Iverson

And if, heaven forbid, this article turns out to be a catastrophic failure, leaving me scrambling for a new job, there’s one feature that might just save the day. Imagine a LinkedIn option that allows you to apply for every single job on the platform in a single click. If you’ve recently endured the arduous task of job hunting, the mere thought of such a feature becoming a reality is a dream come true. Perhaps it won’t significantly enhance your chances, but at least you’d know that you’ve made an effort to apply for every available position. Image Credit–Soren Iverson

Do you have any peculiar ideas for app features that, if not necessarily improving our lives, would at least inject some fun into our daily routines?





