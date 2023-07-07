New Barbie Movie Anthem “What Was I Made For?” Announced by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is set to make her mark in the Barbie universe alongside a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The Grammy-winning singer recently unveiled her contribution to the film’s soundtrack with a song called “What Was I Made For?”

Exciting her fans, Billie Eilish took to her social media platforms to announce the release of her Barbie-themed song, “What Was I Made For?”. She shared a poster for the song adorned with the iconic Barbie logo in black and wrote, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! “What Was I Made For?” COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT.!!!!!!!! WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS.”

The release date for Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” is scheduled for July 13.

Barbie’s upcoming soundtrack album, featuring a total of 17 tracks, will be released on July 21. The album includes contributions from various artists, such as Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, and FIFTY FIFTY ft. Kaliii, among others.

Currently, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” and FIFTY FIFTY ft. Kaliii’s “Barbie Dreams” have already been released.

The release date for Barbie is set for July 21, 2023.

