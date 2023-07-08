New Champions Join the Marvel Contest of Champions in Ties That Bind Update

Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Mobile

Introducing “Ties That Bind”: The Latest Update for Marvel Contest of Champions, featuring Silk and Kindred

Kabam has unveiled exciting new details about the upcoming update for Marvel Contest Of Champions, titled “Ties That Bind”. This highly-anticipated Version 40.1 release is set to introduce two new characters to the game’s ever-expanding roster. Silk will make her debut on July 20th, followed by the addition of Kindred on August 3rd. Read on for more information about these thrilling new champions and watch the latest trailer!

“Silk swings into The Contest to assist her wall-crawling comrades before a potential civil war erupts! With a plan and the Summoner by her side, Silk must confront a mysterious force working against her. Can the combined might of multiple Peter Parkers help her weave this shattered web back together? Or is this battle too sticky for The Battlerealm’s spider-friends? Discover the answers in Marvel Contest Of Champions: Ties The Bind.”

“Cindy Moon, also known as Silk, was bitten by a radioactive spider during a science demonstration. Hunted for her newfound powers, she spent a decade locked in isolation before finally being set free. Now, she takes up the mantle of the sensational web-swinging superhero! Kindred, on the other hand, is the result of a sinister ploy to torment Peter Parker with the sins of his past. Created from the DNA of Harry Osborne and Gwen Stacy, and raised by an artificial intelligence designed by Norman and Harry, the twins rapidly aged, died, and were resurrected with demonic powers by Mephisto. As Kindred, they possess immense strength, immortality, control over pestilence, and the ability to manipulate dreams as they seek to break Peter Parker’s spirit and exact Harry’s revenge.”

