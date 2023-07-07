New details emerge as Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag expresses frustration over Mason Greenwood’s situation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly feeling frustrated by the prolonged investigation into Mason Greenwood. The young England international had charges against him dropped in February and is now eager to relaunch his career. Greenwood’s last match for the club was a 1-0 victory over West Ham in January 2022.
According to The Mirror, Ten Hag has engaged in discussions about Greenwood’s future with John Murtough, the Glazers, and Richard Arnold.
The 53-year-old is said to be frustrated with the prolonged investigation into the England international.
After the charges were dropped in February, Greenwood expressed relief and gratitude, stating, “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and friends for their support.
“There will be no further comment at this time.”
Ten Hag, while frustrated, understands the sensitive nature of the case and the importance of due process.
A final decision is expected before the start of the new season.
Last season, United didn’t want the Greenwood situation to overshadow or disrupt their campaign, as Ten Hag guided the team back into the Champions League.
However, discussions have intensified since their 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.
Regardless of Greenwood’s outcome, United is planning on signing a new striker.
While they ideally want Harry Kane, they are aware of Tottenham’s reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival.
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is admired, but like Kane, his acquisition would come at a high price.
Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as Ten Hag’s top transfer target for the striking position.
Goncalo Ramos and Dusan Vlahovic are also options, as they impressed while playing for Benfica and Juventus, respectively, last season.
Regarding Greenwood, a possible scenario is that he leaves on loan.
Juventus has shown interest, and Atalanta has also been linked recently.
Recently, Simon Jordan expressed his belief that a loan deal for Greenwood would be sensible.
“Where this young man stands now is that he is no longer facing charges,” he told talkSPORT.
“I argued this a while ago when we discussed it, about the presumption of innocence, which is something we should truly have.
“However, the court of public opinion will make its own judgments based on what they have heard and what they know about this young man.
“This puts him in the face of various challenges.
“One of them is Manchester United’s perception of its global image, and the other is the adversity he will inevitably face from football fans who often tend to unfairly criticize players.
“Considering all these factors, I believe a sensible move would be to loan him overseas.
“It’s not avoiding the issue but rather making a practical decision.”
