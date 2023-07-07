New details emerge as Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag expresses frustration over Mason Greenwood’s situation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly feeling frustrated by the prolonged investigation into Mason Greenwood. The young England international had charges against him dropped in February and is now eager to relaunch his career. Greenwood’s last match for the club was a 1-0 victory over West Ham in January 2022.

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag has engaged in discussions about Greenwood’s future with John Murtough, the Glazers, and Richard Arnold.

The 53-year-old is said to be frustrated with the prolonged investigation into the England international.

After the charges were dropped in February, Greenwood expressed relief and gratitude, stating, “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and friends for their support.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

Ten Hag, while frustrated, understands the sensitive nature of the case and the importance of due process.