New Feature Alert: Animated Emoji for Messaging Now Available on Android, along with Gboard’s Text “Undo” Function

Exciting developments are on the horizon for Android users, thanks to Google Messages and Gboard. Let’s start with Google Messages. According to a tweet from @ynnadddanny , the Messages by Google app will soon feature animated emoji.

Revolutionary. They even animated the best emoji, the little turtle bro. pic.twitter.com/wMACD1m7jy — danny (@ynnadddanny) July 7, 2023 Just by watching the video attached to the tweet, countless possibilities come to mind for incorporating these animated emoji into messages. This exciting feature was discovered in the latest stable Android 13 build, alongside the beta version of the Messages by Google app. Incorporating animated emoji into your messages will undoubtedly add a new level of excitement and dimension to using emoji. If you haven’t already, you can download the Messages by Google app for your Android phone here

As described by Google, “Messages by Google is the official Google app for messaging over Rich Communication Services (RCS) with fallback to SMS/MMS”. Using RCS to chat with other Android users grants you read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality images, and end-to-end encryption. Unfortunately, these features vanish when communicating with non-RCS messaging apps or iPhone users, due to the reliance on traditional SMS messaging.

Now let’s discuss the new feature coming to the Gboard virtual QWERTY app. A recent video shared on Telegram reveals that Gboard users will soon have the ability to “undo” deleted text on Android. In the video, a test message is typed, deleted, and then restored within the app. The “undo” button is accessible through Gboard’s overflow menu. The availability of this feature to Gboard users has yet to be announced, as it is currently in the Gboard beta and hidden behind a disabled flag. However, it’s expected that this useful feature will be rolled out to Android users of Gboard in the near future. To download the Gboard app for your Android phone, simply follow this link

While these additions may not seem groundbreaking to everyone, for some, the ability to recover deleted text and utilize animated emoji while sending messages is incredibly exciting. Stay tuned for these thrilling new features on Android!