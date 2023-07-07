New Friday Movie Releases: Hoorain’s 72 Vs Vidya Balan’s Neeyat; Sonam Kapoor-Vinay Pathak’s Blind Chooses OTT Platform

Image Source : FILE IMAGE 72 Hoorain VS Neeyat and Blind

Friday Releases: As the weekend rolls in, many of us will be enjoying quality time with friends and family, either by heading to the cinema or indulging in a new title on an OTT platform. This Friday, the talented Vidya Balan makes a comeback with her film Neeyat. It is an intriguing suspense-thriller where she portrays an unexpected investigator delving into mysterious deaths. Simultaneously, Sonam Kapoor’s Blink will be released on Jio Cinema, promising an equally entertaining experience. A plethora of movies awaits release this week.

72 Hoorain

The directorial masterpiece of Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir, centers around the consequences of violent extremism. This film earned Singh the esteemed National Film Award for Best Direction in 2021. It premiered at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) under the Indian Panorama section in Goa, where it received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention.

ALSO READ: 72 Hoorain review: Sanjay Puran Singh’s film delivers a thought-provoking truth about terrorism and religion

Neeyat

Vidya Balan mesmerizes in this suspenseful thriller, portraying an investigator tasked with unraveling the mysteries behind a series of deaths at a billionaire’s party, where identities are concealed and secrets abound. Anu Menon has skillfully directed this film, featuring an ensemble cast including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi. Neeyat is a production of Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra.

Blind

Sonam Kapoor captivates audiences as a resilient visually impaired woman thrust into the depths of a high-stakes criminal investigation. Blind is a captivating Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The talented cast includes Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. You can catch the film streaming on Jio Cinema.

Tarla

This movie delves into the life of Tarla Dalal, an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. Huma Qureshi brilliantly portrays Tarla in this film directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Alongside Huma, the film stars Sharib Hashmi in a leading role. Tarla can be streamed on Zee5.

Adhura

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, with Banerjee handling the writing duties, Adhura features an exceptional cast including Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends. Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora, and Rahul Dev also deliver remarkable performances in this chilling series. Adhura is set in a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, exploring two timelines – 2022 and 2007. It delves into secrets, disappearances, and eerie occurrences, connecting a haunted alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh) with a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora), blurring the boundaries between the past and present. Brace yourself for an unraveling truth that forever changes the lives of those involved.

Farhana

Aishwarya Rajesh delivers her career-best performance in the Tamil release, Farhana, directed by Nelson Venkatesan. Rajesh’s portrayal of Farhana, a brave and determined Muslim woman, carries the entire film on her shoulders. The story revolves around Farhana, an educated woman living with her husband Karim (Jithan Ramesh) and their three children. Despite her orthodox father Boots Bhai’s (Kitty) disapproval, Farhana takes a job at a call center to escape poverty. Excelling in her work, she later transitions to a friendly chat process that offers higher incentives. However, her life takes a mysterious turn when she encounters a caller seeking intellectual conversation rather than sexual encounters.

Latest Entertainment News