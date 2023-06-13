New Gameplay Emerges from Pragmata, but No Release Date in Sight with Encouraging Signs

In 2020, video game fans were captivated by Capcom’s announcement of Pragmata, an original sci-fi project that promised to be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. With very few third-party games committing to being next-gen-exclusive at the time, there was much anticipation surrounding the game. However, since then, little has been seen or heard about the game, fueling rumors that the project may have been cancelled like past ambitious Capcom projects such as Deep Down.

During the recent Capcom Showcase, fans were thrilled to learn that Pragmata is still in development, and a new trailer featuring actual gameplay was unveiled. The trailer showcases the game’s space marine/astronaut protagonist traversing through futuristic sci-fi environments and engaging in high-action battles with cyborg enemies using melee weapons. Interestingly, the game’s little girl character, Diana, is also present, clinging to the protagonist’s back with a hint of possessing powers of her own.

Despite the exciting gameplay footage, fans have been informed that the game’s expected release, marked with a question mark, has been further delayed in a heart-wrenching statement from Capcom. The statement read, “To all our dedicated fans, it is with regret that we must delay the release of Pragmata. Our team is tirelessly ensuring that the final product is impeccable, and while this may require more time, we are committed to delivering a game that is worth your patience.”

Pragmata is still scheduled to be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, but the numerous delays have caused concern amongst fans. Despite this, the prospect of a new IP from a trusted publisher like Capcom is always promising, and hopefully, the finished product will live up to the hype.