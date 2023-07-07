New Games Coming in July for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X: Exoprimal, Remnant II, Pikmin 4, and More

July has arrived, and with it comes a lineup of exciting new game releases. While it may not be as games-heavy as June, which saw the release of highly anticipated titles like Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV, July still has a few distinct games to offer. One of the most awaited titles is Pikmin 4, the fourth mainline installment in Nintendo’s beloved real-time strategy series. Coming ten years after Pikmin 3, Pikmin 4 introduces new features while maintaining its core gameplay, allowing players to control a horde of unique Pikmin with different skills. The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch starting July 21.

Following Sony’s strategy of bringing exclusive titles to PC, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is getting a PC port on July 26. Developed by Insomniac Games, this acclaimed third-person shooter/platformer follows the adventures of Ratchet and Clank as they explore interdimensional portals and discover new worlds. The PC port, handled by Nixxes Software, will offer exclusive features such as ray-traced reflections and shadows, as well as support for ultrawide displays.

Fans of shooters have another reason to celebrate with the release of Remnant II, the sequel to 2019’s Remnant: From the Ashes. This third-person shooter action-RPG takes inspiration from FromSoftware’s challenging games, allowing players to choose their class, explore intricate levels, and face daunting boss fights. Remnant II can be played solo or in three-player co-op and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X starting July 25.

While these are the highlights, July has a diverse selection of games across various genres and platforms. Here are our top picks for the eight biggest games coming in July 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, releasing on July 12, takes players to the eerie town of Camena, where mysterious electromagnetic waves have disrupted daily life. As young researcher Riley, players must uncover the secrets behind these phenomena and navigate a larger mystery involving portals and a crew believed to be dead. The choices made throughout the game will shape Riley’s character, creating a unique style of gameplay. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and as a free download for Netflix subscribers on Android and iOS.

On July 14, Jagged Alliance 3, a turn-based tactical RPG, will finally release after a long wait. Players will control a squad of mercenaries battling against a powerful private militia in the fictional nation of Grand Chien. With an extensive roster of squad members, each with their own traits and backstories, players must level up and customize their squad to acquire territories and restore political order. Jagged Alliance 3 is exclusively available on PC.

Exoprimal, releasing on July 14, offers a unique blend of Mesozoic Era dinosaurs and futuristic AI in a multiplayer shooter game. Armed mercenaries in exoskeletal suits face off against powerful dinosaurs in high-tech battles. Players can upgrade their suits, tools, and powers, and even transform into dinosaurs for additional gameplay variety. Exoprimal will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Finally, on July 21, Pikmin 4 arrives on the Nintendo Switch, bringing with it a world where players raise and control small creatures with unique abilities. These Pikmin will aid in repairing a ship, finding the Rescue Corps crew, and saving Captain Olimar. The game introduces new features such as exploring areas both during the day and night and the addition of the Ice Pikmin, capable of freezing enemies and water bodies. Additionally, players have the ability to “rewind” time to overcome challenges. Pikmin 4 is a must-play for Nintendo Switch owners.

July is set to be an exciting month for gamers, with a range of titles offering something for everyone. From strategy and platforming to shooters and RPGs, there is a game for every taste and platform. Don’t miss out on these highly anticipated releases and immerse yourself in the gaming world this July.





Reference