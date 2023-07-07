New Glow in the Dark Green Lantern Figure Unveiled by McFarlane Toys

Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Explores the DC Multiverse with a New Exclusive Figure

McFarlane Toys continues to impress with their Gold Label DC Multiverse line, and their latest release is no exception. The iconic Green Lantern, also known as John Stewart, takes the spotlight in this limited edition glow-in-the-dark version. With only 3,000 pieces available, this Amazon Exclusive is sure to be a sought-after collectible. The figure comes with two glow-in-the-dark swords, a Certificate of Authenticity, and a collectible card, all packaged in the new limited run slipcover packaging. Priced at $29.99, the Green Lantern figure is set for release in August 2023 and can be found here. Don’t miss out on other limited run releases, such as Swamp Thing, Flash, Unchained Superman, and more.





Green Lantern John Stewart Glow in The Dark Exclusive

“John Stewart, also known as the Green Lantern, is a former U.S. Marine who utilizes his military training and discipline to protect Earth and the rest of Space Sector 2814 as a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Equipped with a power ring that creates a protective shield, allows flight, and generates hard-light energy constructs, Green Lantern is one of the most powerful heroes in the universe!”

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Highly detailed 7″ scale figure from the DC Multiverse

Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for dynamic poses

Includes two glow-in-the-dark swords, base, and card stand

Packaged in closed box designed packaging

Collectible art card with character art and certificate of authenticity included

Complete your collection with other McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

