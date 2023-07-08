New Improvements, Fixes, and Tweaks across All Platforms in Diablo IV 1.0.4 Patch

A new patch for Diablo IV has been released, bringing a host of improvements, tweaks, and fixes to enhance the gaming experience on both PC and consoles.

Patch 1.0.4 focuses on refining general gameplay, quests and dungeons, and UI, without making any major balance changes. The official patch notes detail improvements in stability, performance, and visuals, as well as adjustments to Helltide chests, which now have the potential to drop unique items. Additionally, health pools and damage output have been reduced for the Vhenard, Brol, and Cyrach bosses, and the cap for crafting material has been increased from 9999 to 99999.

While this patch doesn’t introduce significant changes, Diablo IV fans can look forward to new content later this month with the Season of the Malignant. The game’s first season will bring new quests and gameplay mechanics, including the ability to slot a Malignant Heart into gear for exciting new builds. Players can also expect six new unique items and seven new Legendary aspects to enhance their gameplay experience.

Diablo IV is available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. For more information on the latest installment in the series, be sure to read Alessio’s review.