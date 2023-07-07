New Mercedes Contract Update: Lewis Hamilton Set to Remain in F1 for at Least Five More Years

Lewis Hamilton has indicated that he could continue his career in Formula One until the age of 43, providing an update on his future plans ahead of the upcoming British Grand Prix. Although his current contract with Mercedes expires at the end of this year, it is widely anticipated that he will sign a new deal with the team in the coming weeks.

Negotiations have been ongoing behind the scenes at Mercedes, and it appears that Hamilton is close to extending his tenure with the German team. Since joining Mercedes in 2013, he has secured six out of his seven Drivers’ Championship titles. While he has not yet officially signed a contract extension, Hamilton emphasized at Silverstone on Thursday that he envisions staying in the sport for an extended period as he strives to achieve an eighth individual victory. “I have the hope of remaining here for a significant amount of time,” he stated in an interview with Sky Sports, watched by numerous fans at the circuit before the race weekend. “I believe I can continue for another five years, at least. We are progressing towards a resolution, though the agreement is not yet finalized. I have complete confidence in this team, and we will attain our objectives. “In addition to on-track performance, there are numerous off-track initiatives aimed at enhancing diversity within the team and the sport as a whole. We are also engaged in various creative endeavors. Ultimately, our primary goal is to win and restore British dominance in the sport.”

Earlier in the week, Hamilton confirmed during a press conference that the key terms of his new Mercedes contract have been agreed upon. Toto Wolff, the head of Mercedes, also reassured observers that money and contract length were not delaying the finalization of the agreement. “I remain highly confident,” stated Wolff when asked about the current status of Hamilton’s extension. “We want to ensure every detail is impeccably addressed, and sometimes it takes time to achieve that level of precision. The matter at hand has nothing to do with financial considerations.”

When questioned about the length of Hamilton's new contract, Wolff responded, "A 'couple' means two according to the British, whereas Americans consider it to mean a few, so it lies somewhere within that range." It appears that Hamilton intends to stay in the Formula One paddock for the foreseeable future, aiming to secure an eighth Drivers' Championship before ultimately retiring from his illustrious career. However, the coming years will determine whether Mercedes can provide him with a competitive car capable of challenging Red Bull, who currently dominate the field.





