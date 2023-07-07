New Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Reveals Smoke, Rain, and Exciting Cameos

Smoke and Rain Confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 in New Trailer

Fans of Mortal Kombat have something to celebrate as two beloved characters, Smoke and Rain, are set to make their return in the upcoming installment of the game. The new trailer, which can be viewed here, showcases their inclusion in Mortal Kombat 1.

Smoke, a revered member of the Lin Kuei, will finally be making his renowned reappearance in Liu Kang’s new era. As a fellow member of the Lin Kuei, Smoke joins forces with Scorpion and Sub-Zero to protect Earthrealm.

Rain, on the other hand, is a High Mage of Outworld who possesses incredible water-based magic. In this iteration, Rain takes on a more mystical appearance, reminiscent of a powerful wizard.

Several cameo fighters also make an appearance in the trailer. Scorpion, a fan-favorite, naturally appears. Additionally, the cyborg side of the Lin Kuei, represented by Sektor and Cyrax, joins the roster. A human version of Frost is also included as a cameo.

Both Smoke and Rain exhibit impressive fighting abilities. Smoke’s teleportation and lightning-fast punches are truly impressive, and his knife inflicts devastating damage in X-ray attacks. Rain, on the other hand, utilizes water magic to unleash powerful attacks, including summoning a lightning ball from a raincloud.

A Nod to Kombat History

The inclusion of cameo fighters adds a unique touch to Mortal Kombat 1. It’s great to see the return of the cyborg characters, as their presence was uncertain due to the game’s reimagined versions of established characters.

Having played the game at SGF 2023, it’s clear that cameos allow NetherRealm to incorporate more beloved characters from the expansive Mortal Kombat universe without immediately making them fully playable fighters. This approach adds to the nostalgia and references to the franchise’s classic elements, making it an enjoyable experience for long-time Mortal Kombat fans.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on September 19, 2023.