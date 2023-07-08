New OTT Releases to Watch This Weekend: Blind, Adhura, and Tarla

OTT releases are set to offer an exciting array of content in July, ranging from action, drama, romance, to mystery. If you’re having trouble choosing, here’s a list of some of the best OTT releases this week. From Sonam Kapoor’s “Blind” to “Adhura,” “Sweet Karam Coffee,” “IB71,” and more, you can find these films and shows on platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, and others. Let’s take a closer look:

Blind

In the gripping film “Blind,” Sonam Kapoor portrays a resilient visually impaired woman who becomes a key witness in a perplexing criminal investigation. With unwavering determination, she confronts the murderer and unravels the mysteries surrounding the case. Purab Kohli delivers a riveting performance as the formidable antagonist, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this suspenseful thriller. With a talented ensemble cast, the film delves into the complexities of the plot, creating an enthralling cinematic experience.

Platform: Jio Cinema

Date: 07 July, 2023

Adhura

The bone-chilling narrative of “Adhura” takes us on a journey that spans both past and present. A ten-year-old boy named Vedant’s arrival at Nilgiri Valley School sets off a series of disconcerting events. Adhiraj, tormented by his actions fifteen years prior, faces his inner demons when the class of 2007 reunites. However, as Vedant’s journey becomes entwined with Adhiraj’s, a malevolent secret emerges, putting the entire campus in peril. Prepare for a thrilling and terrifying experience as a series of mysterious incidents unfolds.

Platform: Prime Video

Date: 07 July, 2023

Legend of Fuyao

“Legend of Fuyao” is a Chinese fantasy drama that follows the story of Meng Fuyao, a young woman born from a divine lotus petal. Fuyao masters an invincible fighting technique at the age of 16 and embarks on a journey to collect a secret talisman from five kingdoms. Her objective is to gain entry into the sacred land called the Firmament. Along the way, she falls in love with Crown Prince Zhangsun Wuji, who helps her fight powerful political forces. With the support of her friends, Fuyao must unravel a dangerous conspiracy that originated from the heavens and restore peace to the land.

Platform: MX Player

Date: 05 July, 2023

Babylon

“Babylon” is set amid the glitz and glamour of early Hollywood. This captivating tale follows the journeys of multiple characters whose lives intersect in a city filled with extravagance and immorality. From aspiring actors to power-hungry producers, each character experiences triumphs and downfalls during the tumultuous era of the entertainment industry. As fame and fortune dominate their world, they must navigate their own paths through the wild days of Hollywood’s golden age.

Platform: Prime Video

Date: 05 July, 2023

Tarla

“Tarla” is a captivating film that showcases the extraordinary life of renowned Indian chef Tarla Dalal, portrayed by the talented Huma Qureshi. Follow Tarla’s inspiring journey as she rises from humble beginnings to become a celebrated cookbook writer. With unwavering ambition and determination, she conquers the culinary world, leaving behind a flavorful legacy. Prepare to savor the tantalizing tale of passion, spices, and triumph.

Platform: Zee5

Date: 07 July, 2023

Shubh Yatra

Step into a world of laughter and heartwarming moments with the world digital premiere of ‘Shubh Yatra’ on ShemarooMe, starting July 6, 2023. Directed by the talented Manish Saini, this Gujarati family drama subtly explores the desire among Gujaratis to fulfill their ‘US Dream.’ Follow the endearing journey of Mohan Patel and his friend Hardik Patel as they navigate the hurdles of illegal immigration in their quest for a better life abroad and to repay Mohan’s debt from his failed milk business. Amidst all this, actress M Monal Gajjar takes the spotlight as Saraswati, a fearless reporter who unravels a deportation scam. With a touch of humor and engaging storytelling, ‘Shubh Yatra’ promises a delightful and entertaining experience for all.

Platform: ShemarooMe

Date: 06 July, 2023

Sweet Kaaram Coffee

In the empowering story of “Sweet Kaaram Coffee,” three women from different generations find themselves sharing a home, determined to break free from societal limitations. Together, they embark on a thrilling journey of self-discovery and growth, challenging norms that have held them back. As they take bold steps forward, their lives become a captivating adventure filled with learning, resilience, and newfound independence. This heartwarming tale celebrates the strength and spirit of these women as they pave their own paths towards a brighter future.

Platform: Prime Video

Date: 06 July, 2023

Archier Gallery

Set in the nostalgic city of Kolkata, “Archier Gallery” tells the story of engineer Archie and his father, Amulya, who embrace the spirit of timeless romance. Their lives change unexpectedly when Archie encounters a mysterious girl teaching a young beggar boy, deeply impacting him. Consumed by his love for her, Archie starts experiencing hallucinations of her presence everywhere. With his father’s encouragement, he sets out on a journey to find her. However, fate takes an intriguing twist when Archie crosses paths with Niharika, a colleague, causing him to question the compatibility of traditional romance in the contemporary world.

Platform: Zee5

Date: 07 July, 2023

Farhana

Driven by the desire to support her family, Farhana, a middle-class mother, secures employment in a contact center. Unaware of the dangers that lie ahead, she ventures into a riskier division, entangling herself in a hazardous situation. As Farhana delves deeper into this treacherous pursuit, she jeopardizes not only her own life but also the well-being of her family. This captivating narrative sheds light on the sacrifices and perils associated with the pursuit of financial stability.

Platform: Sony Liv

Date: 07 July, 2023

Fatal Seduction

During a weekend getaway, Nandi finds herself confronted with an irresistible temptation that ignites her innermost desires. As emotions soar, she becomes entangled in the uncovering of dark secrets and concealed betrayals within her circle of loved ones. A married professor succumbs to an affair with a younger man, only to discover a tangled web of deceit woven by those she holds dear. In this captivating narrative, love, lust, and betrayal intertwine, laying bare the delicate nature of relationships and the depths human desires can lead.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 07 July, 2023

Hack My Home

In the captivating Netflix series “Hack My Home,” deserving families face the challenge of limited space without needing to relocate or overspend. With a team of experts including Mikel Welch, Brooks Atwood, Ati Williams, and Jessica Banks, innovative solutions are unveiled. From creative layouts to ingenious storage systems, the show showcases jaw





