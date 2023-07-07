New Platforms Set to Embrace Rival Showdown

A New Arrival: River City: Rival Showdown Coming to PC, Switch, and PlayStation
Arc System Works has recently announced that the beloved 3DS game from 2016, River City: Rival Showdown, will be making its way to PC, Switch, and PlayStation platforms.
River City: Rival Showdown is the second installment in the Kunio-Kun/Downtown/Nekketsu/River City series to grace the 3DS console, following the release of River City: Tokyo Rumble in 2013. These titles continue the beat-’em-up legacy that started with Nekketsu Kōha Kunio-kun/Renegade in 1986 and was solidified by Downtown Nekketsu Monogatari/River City Ransom in 1989. These games feature chubby arms, pained expressions, and plenty of intense action.
The new version of River City: Rival Showdown will not only include all the features of the original 3DS version but also introduce an exciting prequel story titled Cold-Blooded Hardcore Yamada-kun. Additionally, players can expect enhanced graphics and quality-of-life improvements.
As an avid fan of the Kunio-Kun/Downtown/Nekketsu/River City series, I have to admit that I’ve struggled to fully immerse myself in the more recent titles. I do own River City: Rival Showdown on 3DS, but for some reason, I’ve only managed to play it for a short period of time.
Oh, now I remember why. It happened during a difficult phase in my life that I’d rather forget.
Nevertheless, I’m determined to give this game another chance and rekindle my enthusiasm. And if you haven’t already, I highly recommend checking out Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle. It features all the Famicom games in the Kunio-Kun/Downtown/Nekketsu/River City series, and what’s more, the developers have taken the extra step of localizing the previously Japan-only titles. It’s truly an impressive effort.
River City: Rival Showdown will be available on PC, Switch, and PlayStation starting October 12, 2023.
