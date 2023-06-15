New research reveals which zodiac sign is the wealthiest

A recent study conducted by financial experts at Cashfloat has revealed the zodiac signs of the top 300 Forbes billionaires of 2022. The study ranked each zodiac sign in terms of their representation among the list of billionaires.

The research found that the most common star sign among billionaires is Libra, with 32 notable billionaires including Ralph Lauren and Alice Walton. According to Cashfloat’s experts, Libras’ balanced and fair-minded people skills make them likeable leaders, hence their success.

Surprisingly, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has the star sign Cancer, which ranks as the 9th most common zodiac sign amongst billionaires.

On the other hand, Capricorn is found to be the least successful star sign with only 15 billionaires on the list. However, this hasn’t stopped Jeff Bezos, a Capricorn himself, from becoming the second richest man in the world.

