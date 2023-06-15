New research reveals which zodiac sign is the wealthiest

A recent study conducted by financial experts at Cashfloat has revealed the zodiac signs of the top 300 Forbes billionaires of 2022. The study ranked each zodiac sign in terms of their representation among the list of billionaires.
The research found that the most common star sign among billionaires is Libra, with 32 notable billionaires including Ralph Lauren and Alice Walton. According to Cashfloat’s experts, Libras’ balanced and fair-minded people skills make them likeable leaders, hence their success.
Surprisingly, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has the star sign Cancer, which ranks as the 9th most common zodiac sign amongst billionaires.
On the other hand, Capricorn is found to be the least successful star sign with only 15 billionaires on the list. However, this hasn’t stopped Jeff Bezos, a Capricorn himself, from becoming the second richest man in the world.
1. Libra
Among billionaires, 32 Libras have made their way to the top. According to Cashfloat’s experts, Libras’ fair-minded and balanced personality traits make them apt leaders which might explain their success. Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is the first Libra on the list, ranking 18th with a net worth of £51.68 billion ($65.3 billion) at the age of 72.
2. Pisces
The study found 29 notable billionaires with the Piscean zodiac sign. According to the experts, Pisceans’ creative and passionate personality often find success in working closely with others. Bernard Arnault, the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company, is the third richest person in the world, with a net worth of £125.03 billion ($158 billion).
3. Taurus
The study identified 27 Taurus billionaires on the list with Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and Meta Platforms, leading the pack. According to Cashfloat’s experts, the Taurus zodiac sign is often associated with intelligence, dependability, hard work, and dedication; traits that could explain their success.
