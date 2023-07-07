New Rockstar Speculations Suggest Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Delay – Gaming enthusiasts eagerly await updated details

Fans of the popular game series, Grand Theft Auto, may have to wait even longer for the release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. Recent rumors suggest that Rockstar, the game’s developer, is focusing on releasing a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption for consoles and PC. This speculation is fueled by the fact that Red Dead Redemption has been rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

According to Zack Zwiezen, a writer for Kotaku, plans for a Red Dead Redemption remaster had been put on hold, but they were recently revived. Zwiezen tweeted, “As I previously reported, there had been plans for a RDR1 remaster/remake for a while, but post-GTA Trilogy debacle those plans got shelved. However, I was told that the RDR1 remaster wasn’t dead, just taking a pause until closer/after GTA6’s launch.”

If these rumors are indeed true, fans hope that the release of Red Dead Remastered will not overshadow or delay the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Speculations suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, as hinted by Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar, during an investor call. Take-Two expressed excitement for fiscal year 2025, stating, “For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success. In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow.”

Last year, a major leak provided some insights into the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. The leaked information suggests that the game will be set in Vice City and will feature both male and female playable characters. The leak also indicated scenes of a Bonnie and Clyde-style dynamic and the inclusion of multiple drag racing strips and at least one farm in the game.





